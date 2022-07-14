Jessica Simpson Highlights Important Water Safety Concern After Fans Call Out Unsafe Boat Behavior 

Jessica Simpson and her family celebrated the Fourth of July with a fun day on the lake, posting plenty of pictures on Instagram along the way. However, fans were quick to point out a potential safety concern for Simpson’s youngest daughter.

Fans Show Concern Over Missing Life Jacket

“The lake life,” Simpson captioned a series of pictures of herself, her husband Eric Johnson, and their three kids—Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3—enjoying a day on the boat. While most fans loved the family photos, others criticized Simpson for an item that was noticeably absent from the snaps.

“Just asking please don’t think I’m b*tching but why don’t you have a life jacket on your youngest?” asked one fan. “I have grown up since I was about 4 on the water and it seems a lot of people don’t. It is law and for the safety of children, i get on to my own friends for the safety of their children also.”

Another wrote, “Your little ones needs a life jacket.” Maxwell and Ace were both pictured wearing life jackets, getting ready to jump into the water, so it’s likely Simpson and Johnson only put the life jackets on the kids when they were swimming.

Obviously, young children should always have life jackets on while they are on the water, no matter how strong of a swimmer they are. However, everyone makes mistakes—even parents. There’s no reason for people to pile onto Simpson for this.

More Criticisms: ‘Birdies A Little Old For A Binkie’

The life jacket wasn’t the only issue people had with what Birdie was doing while on the boat. “Birdies a little old for a binkie don’t you think,” someone wrote, referring to a photo that showed the 3-year-old with a pacifier in her mouth.

Others simply wrote things like, “Binkie?” and “Is that a pacifier!?????” Some fans sympathized with Simpson, though. “Your kids are so cute,” someone commented. “so many judgy comments about Birdie’s paci, I know the struggle. My youngest was so hard to break from hers & then she switched to her thumb.”

Parenting is tough enough without hundreds of people weighing in on what you’re doing right or wrong. Simpson and Johnson are doing their best, and it’s clear from their social media posts that they have a happy and loving family. Hopefully, the haters will lay off of Simpson in the future.

