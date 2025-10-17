jessica-simpson-turns-heads-in-plunging-latex-gown-on-the-red-carpet

Jessica Simpson served a masterclass in sultry sophistication on the Los Angeles red carpet Thursday.

The 45-year-old blonde bombshell poured her famous curves into a floor-length design. It was all drama and daring, with a high slit climbing artfully up her leg and a neckline plunging so low it practically introduced itself to her navel at Hulu’s All’s Fair premiere.

Jessica Simpson at the ‘All’s Fair’ series premiere at DGA Theater in Los Angeles, California, on October 16, 2025. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Simpson accessorized with a cascade of layered diamond necklaces that practically pointed to the main event—her daring cleavage. The look was complete with statement rings, dramatic silver nails, a wavy half-up ‘do, and strappy heels that meant business.

The mom of three rocked a chic half-updo, flaunted a dazzling silver manicure, and served up just the right amount of va-va-voom.(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Simpson is trying her hand at acting in Ryan Murphy’s highly anticipated Hulu legal drama, premiering November 4. The series follows a group of powerful female divorce attorneys—played by (real-life wannabe lawyer) Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash—who break away from a male-dominated firm to start their own practice.

Jessica Simpson Called Working with Kim Kardashian on ‘All’s Fair’ ‘Kind of Natural’

Working with Kardashian for her cameo on the show felt natural for the newly single pop star. The two are real-life neighbors, and their daughters, Maxwell (13) and North (12), are best friends.

“To be on set, it just felt kind of natural,” Simpson gushed to Entertainment Tonight last spring. “It was fun to work together. She did all the lawyer talk, I did all the whining.”

This red-carpet appearance comes amid a year of reinvention for Simpson, who announced her separation from husband Eric Johnson in January after 10 years of marriage.