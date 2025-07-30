Jessica Simpson Speaks out After ‘Today’ Performance

Days after her Today performance, Jessica Simpson took to Instagram to speak out about her first time on stage in more than a decade.

Videos by Suggest

In the post, the “Sweetest Sin” songstress had nothing but praise for the morning show performance. “Passion leads to purpose,” she wrote alongside photos of the performance. “I gave myself the permission to be guided by both in writing and recording these songs, and now bringing them out into the world.”

She then wrote, “If I have learned anything while on a [15-year] performing hiatus, it is that in showing up simply for yourself as yourself, rather than for anyone else or their expectations, is the way to find joy, receive fulfillment, and feel true connection.”

Fans quickly supported her with encouraging words in the comment section of the post.

“Stand firmly in your self and harness your purpose!” one fan wrote. “So proud of you! Love you Jess! Let’s go.”

Another fan stated, “You are an absolute sweetheart inside and out!! I love and adore you so much Queen/Idol!! Been a massive fan since day 1!!!”

An admirer who saw the performance live wrote, “One of the best days of my life. Seeing you on that stage just felt right. You were so in tune with the music and yourself. Your new songs are so inspiring and have made this year feel full of magic and anticipation. I’ll never forget singing Use My Heart Against Me while respectfully shimmying next to a kid.”

Jessica Simpson Experienced a Mishap (or Two) During the Performance

While on stage, Jessica Simpson performed her new single “Blame Me” from her album Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1. Unfortunately, the singer had some issues and experienced a wardrobe malfunction when her blush corset dress slipped during the performance.

Quick to dismiss the situation, Simpson told a reporter after the show, “It’s insane because I’ve had a malfunction here and everywhere – but it’s OK. I think my boobs stayed in, so that’s good!”

To add to the performance, a rumor started circulating that Simpson may have peed herself while on stage. However, this incident has not been officially confirmed by Jessica.