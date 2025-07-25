Jessica Simpson Makes a Splash on the ‘Today’ Show, Allegedly Pees Pants on Live TV

Jessica Simpson stayed cool under pressure during a live performance—even when she accidentally let it flow on stage.

According to Page Six, the 45-year-old mom of three wet herself on the Today show Wednesday. The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer powered through a medley during NBC’s summer concert series with such poise and professionalism that no one could tell she might have been… a little more hydrated than planned.

The outlet claims Simpson… gushed… to folks in the green room backstage that she enjoyed another sort of “Sweetest Sin” by peeing herself onstage.

Simpson shared footage of the performance on Instagram. Can an eagle-eyed viewer spot the moment the rivers began to flow?

The rumored mishap involving Simpson’s accident wasn’t the only blunder of the day.

The singer almost had an unexpected fashion drama during the live show when her blush corset dress tried to make its own exit. Luckily, her blonde locks and glittery silver jacket swooped in as the real MVPs, and she carried on performing like a total girl boss.

Jessica Simpson performs on NBC’s ‘Today at Rockefeller Plaza on July 23 in New York City. (Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage)

After the show, she dismissed the chaos in good stride.

“It’s insane because I’ve had a malfunction here and everywhere – but it’s okay,” Simpson told a reporter, per OK!

“I think my b**** stayed in, so that’s good!” she added.

Despite the hijinks, Simpson stunned fans with her new single “Fade,” a powerful ballad from her comeback EP Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1.

Simpson Shared a Public Trip to the Little Girls’ Room on Instagram in 2023

That said, Jessica Simpson doesn’t exactly have a shy bladder. Back in 2023, she gleefully shared a snapshot on Instagram of her squatting and letting the lemon flood tides go while on the set of a video shoot.

“When you gotta go, you gotta go. Set life,” she wrote alongside the candid image. Thank goodness she had someone take a picture for prosperity.