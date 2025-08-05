Jessica Simpson Reveals What ‘Saved’ Her Life in Candid ‘Today’ Interview

As she continues to endure the heartbreak from her split with estranged husband Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson reveals what “saved” her life.

During her recent appearance on Today, Simpson reflected on writing her new songs. “It was incredibly healing,” the “Irresistible” hitmaker said about the song-recording process. “I was in Nashville. It was a crazy time for me, my life literally flipped upside down.

“And I really just had to focus on my purpose, my place in this world, and using my voice for the right reasons,” she continued. “And trying to just inspire myself to get back up there and have the courage to do it in the face of heartbreak and the face of life completely changing.”

Simpson then said, “Music saved my life. Nashville saved my life. All the songwriters, the band, everybody. It was just one of those things that I really connected to my soul.”

Jessica Simpson announced her split from Eric Johnson earlier this year.

“Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” she shared in a statement to PEOPLE. “Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

Simpson and Johnson were first romantically linked in May 2010. They got engaged the same year and welcomed their children, Maxwell and Ace, before tying the knot in 2014. Nearly five years into the marriage, they welcomed their third child, Birdie.

The couple were married for 10 years before separating.

Jessica Simpson Talks About Dating Following Her Split From Eric Johnson

While chatting with Today With Jenna & Friend co-host Jenna Bush Hager, Jessica Simpson admitted she was “slightly terrified” about getting back into the dating scene following her split from Eric Johnson.

However, Simpson also declared that she was “single” and “very into” the idea of dating. “I’m ready,” she stated. “It’s on.”

When asked about her type of man, Jessica Simpson replied that it has to be a “one of a kind” person. “I don’t have a look or anything like that,” she explained. “I just like for somebody to be individually who they are and exude confidence without the ego. It’s hard to find, but I feel like it’s out there. I love love. And I’m very passionate. I have a lot to give.”

She did point out a major quality her next man needs.

“And a very good kisser, has to be a very good kisser,” Simpson added. “To me, that’s the most intimate thing, grab my face and pull me in. Can you tell I need it?”