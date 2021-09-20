Jessica Simpson Stuns With Coca-Cola In Hand, Hinting A ‘Secret Project’

Jessica Simpson is keeping everyone on their toes with a photo showing her during a “secret project.” The 41-year-old actress and fashion mogul, fresh from a family photo as she celebrates husband Eric Johnson‘s 42nd birthday, has been keeping tight-lipped on other matters, though – a Coca-Cola can and a stunning sleeveless look was all Simpson’s Instagram followers got this week in a sneak peek snap.

Simpson, who largely dedicates her promotional activities on Instagram to her Jessica Simpson Style clothing brand, Pfizer eczema cream plugs, and the Amazon deal she signed in 2020, offered no hints as to what’s in the pipeline.

Jessica Simpson Stuns During ‘Secret Project’

It showed the mom of three seated on a chic couch and amid sharp lighting. Gazing ahead as she flaunted her slimmed-down figure, the singer stunned in a slinky long black skirt, one she paired with a simple matching tank.

Wearing her bombshell locks down and pouting slightly, Simpson posed clutching a can of regular Coke, also wearing chunky silver rings and bangles on her wrists. “Repost from @justincoloma,” the star wrote. “Shooting a secret project with this icon today…,” she added.

Fans Still Want New Songs

Fans, who have been ripping Jessica Simpson apart of late as they allege she’s had Botox or fillers didn’t seem out to get her here. In fact, many appeared to have spotted the caption. “Music please,” one user replied. “New music,” another said, adding: “And songs from your book on all platforms.” Simpson continues to promote her chart-topping Open Book memoir, one actually experiencing a spike in pandemic sales during the first wave.

“I absolutely cannot wait to hear what this might be!!” a third fan added.

Simpson has been busy balancing out her business ventures with family life. Her most recent post came featuring former NFL player husband Eric, plus the couple’s three kids: Maxwell, 9, Ace, 8, and 2019-born Birdie Mae. Gushing over hubby Johnson, Simpson wished him all the best on his birthday, writing:

“42yrs ago today you were born and without a doubt I know that God created and shaped you to be my purest love, truest companion, my forever person, my ALL in everything, my everyday and night answered prayer before I even knew the words to speak.”

Simpson’s own recent birthday went less smoothly, though. Husband Eric Johnson had wished his wife a happy 40th birthday when, in fact, she was turning 41. Fans quickly spotted the error, but Eric Johnson appeared to ignore the remarks over his gaffe.