Jessica Simpson Sparks Pregnancy Rumors In Plunging Bodycon Dress

Jessica Simpson is all skin-tight dress and high heels for “date night,” but her Instagram followers are eyeing up more than just the fashion and couples display with husband Eric Johnson. The 41-year-old mom of three didn’t take long to have fans querying whether she’s got a bun in the oven as she updated recently- two photos of the fashion mogul have now sparked pregnancy queries, but Jessica is staying silent.

Scroll for the photos, ones marking a night off for Jessica as she parents kids Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie Mae with Eric. The actress and singer, who dropped 100 pounds in 2019 and has 100% kept the weight off, dropped jaws as she posed from her mansion while in a super-tight, strapless, and low-cut leopard-print dress. Also wearing high heels, the Dukes of Hazzard star afforded a bombshell vibe as she offered up two captions.

The solo photo came captioned: “Come and Knock On My Door.” It followed one of Jessica posing with hubby Eric – here, the Jessica Simpson Style founder had given a nod to her mom status as she wrote: “Happy wife. Happy life. Ladies and Gents it’s date night.”

Keep Scrolling For Her Solo Snap

Fans, who are known for picking Jessica’s posts apart and last year deemed her too skinny after she fit back into a 14-year-old pair of True Religion jeans, are back to zero’ing in on her shape. A user writing: “Three’s company” called “pregnant,” and it looks like they weren’t alone with the sentiment.

“I thought pregnant too. Has a bit of a bump and she’s in such great shape otherwise. Pattern of dress to hide it?” a fan replied. “My thoughts too, glad you said it. She looks great thin and fit but she looks bloated too,” another said. Over on the couples photo, a follower asked: “Are you sporting a baby bump? #4,” with a small wave of responses agreeing.

Jessica has not responded to the remarks, but the star isn’t short when it comes to gushing quotes about being a mother of three. In January, and while speaking to Shape, the blonde stated:

“When I hear my kids cackle, it’s the most healing sound. It’s contagious. My whole family starts giggling together, and it’s like some form of happy laughing therapy. … Family is everything to me. More than anything, I want to teach them morals and values and to keep them safe but not afraid.” The only way to know for sure if Simpson is expecting is if she announces it herself. Time will tell whether these commenters were onto something, or if they were just nosy and presumptuous.