Jessica Simpson’s Separation and Possible Divorce, Explained

As Jessica Simpson’s music career revival continues, more details about her separation and possible divorce from her second husband, Eric Johnson, surface.

Months after rumors started circulating about the marriage’s troubles, Simpson confirmed that she and Johnson had separated.

“Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” Simpson shared in a statement earlier this year. “Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

Simpson released the statement just weeks after she was seen out in public without her wedding ring.

The estranged couple was first romantically linked in May 2010, nearly four years after Jessica Simpson’s divorce from her first husband, Nick Lachey, was finalized. They got married in 2014 and share three children: Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie.

Following the announcement, Simpson turned her focus to her children as well as working on new music. She released her latest album, Nashville Canyon Pt. 1, in March. She is releasing Nashville Canyon Pt. 2 in September.

Jessica Simpson Opens Up About the Mistakes In Her and Eric Johnson’s Relationship

During a recent interview with Parade, Jessica Simpson spoke about the missteps she and Eric Johnson made in their relationship.

“I choose love because if I chose to be resentful or if I chose to let the pain of it overwhelm me, I would fail,” she explained. “And so I had to choose love and loving people through their mistakes. If I’m going to love through my mistakes, I have to love others through their mistakes. And that really was probably the biggest lesson of all.”

Simpson then reflected on making music amid her and Johnson’s separation.

“When I was in Nashville and recording, I was going through a really hard time, an unexpected change of life,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been so confused. But I didn’t let the confusion, the heartbreak, the negativity of that hold me back.”

The singer then said that she wants to be strong, not just for herself but for her children and Johnson. She noted that she needed to reach a point where she could have grace and compassion for the situation.

Despite the situation in her personal life, Simpson added, “It is so important to bright-side the s— out of things. I’m a very optimistic person, and I know everything happens for a reason, and I know the truth sets you free.”