Jessica Simpson Has Powerful Message About Self-Love While Reflecting On Five Years Of Sobriety

Jessica Simpson is responding to haters and reflecting on five years of sobriety in a new Instagram post. The video shows the star singing along to one of her hits and includes a lengthy caption encouraging others who are going through hard times.

Simpson Seemingly Responds To Fans’ Concerns Over Recent Video

Earlier this week, Simpson’s fans expressed concern over a Pottery Barn ad featuring the actress. Many pointed out Simpson’s weight and slurred speech, commenting worries about her mental health.

Simpson took to social media to address the criticism. “I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal,” she wrote under a video of herself singing along to her 2020 track “Party of One.”

“The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it,” she continued. “I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to. I am present. I am deeply inspired. I am determined. I am honest. I care about other people. After grounding myself just now with my voice and the lyrics across my heart, I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general.”

Simpson: ‘Nothin’ And Nobody Will Rob Me Of My Joy’

Simpson encouraged followers who want “to be, look, do, and feel better,” writing that everyone experiences those feelings. The actress shared how she deals with those feelings through music.

“I know what works for me and that is to let go and simply sing while looking directly inside the mirror, straight in my eyes to really see and understand myself. I can connect with my heartbeat. I am stable and strong. I am home,” Simpson explained.

She continued, “A little advice…live inside your dreams and move through them. Don’t give up on yourself because someone else did. Stay true to YOU. It has worked for me in this chaotic life thus far. Nothin’ and nobody will rob me of my joy. Ya might come close but it is mine to own. Yours should be too.”

Simpson’s fans and friends cheered her on in the comments, praising her for her openness about her struggles. The internet can be quick to judge others, and Simpson’s video is a reminder to “stay true to you.”

