Jessica Simpson’s Nephew Is Only 14, But He’s Already Taller Than She Is

Jessica Simpson celebrated her nephew’s 14th birthday in a recent Instagram post, and many fans are pointing out how grown up he seems. The teen is already taller than his aunt!

Simpson Celebrates Nephew’s Birthday: ‘You Are A Gift’

Her nephew, Bronx, is Ashlee Simpson Ross’ son with her first husband Pete Wentz. The pair were married from 2008 to 2011. She is currently married to Evan Ross, with whom she shares Jagger, 7, and Ziggy, 2.

“Happy 14th Birthday BX!!!” Simpson captioned a picture of the two standing side by side. “I love you SO very much. You are a gift to everyone who is lucky enough know you, love you and be loved by you. Being your Aunt…has been…WILL ALWAYS BE…one of the most precious blessings of my life! Thank you for being YOU!”

Simpson also shouted out her sister in the post, calling her “my role model.” Fans loved the picture of Simpson and Bronx together, filling the comments section with the love for the star. “You look amazing,” one person wrote.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING: Sentimental Holiday Gifts Your Loved One Is Sure To Cherish

“Just finished your audiobook! So good!” another person commented. “Loved every second of it. And your story. Helped me so much to realize some things that I need to do in my own life.” Someone else wrote, “Jessica looks gorgeous.”

Followers Continue To Comment On Simpson’s Physical Appearance

However, some were more focused on Simpson’s appearance. “That’s Jessica Simpson??” one person wrote. “Definitely don’t recognize her now!” Another commented, “Theres something about her eyes look that isnt right.”

People have been commenting on her weight in many of Simpson’s recent posts, and others have pointed out slurred speech in Instagram videos. She has not directly commented on the reactions to her appearance, but Simpson posted a video of herself singing that many took as a response to the haters.

Simpson’s social media posts have generated plenty of rude comments about her body, but it looks like the star is ignoring the hate and focusing on family.

More From Suggest