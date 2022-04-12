Jessica Simpson Celebrates Major Milestone With Instagram Post

Jessica Simpson celebrated a major milestone this weekend after sharing some details about her personal struggles with weight loss. The star posted a photo of herself wearing a two-piece swimsuit, with a caption that explained why it was so significant.

Simpson Celebrates Her ‘Hard Work, Determination’

“I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!” Simpson captioned her swimsuit selfie. “Hard work Determination Self Love.”

“I enjoyed a good proud cry today,” she finished. She might have had a “proud cry,” but the actress is beaming in the photo. Simpson is wearing a pink and orange paisley bikini in the picture, accessorized with white sunglasses and an orange cowboy hat.

Fan Reactions

Her followers were quick to show their support in the comments on the post. One fan wrote, “And no matter what, you’ve always had the best legs in the game babe!” Another commented, “amazing accomplishment-not just the weight but the self-confidence. Love to see it! And you look great!!”

However, some people were not happy with Simpson’s caption. “you can also wear a bikini if you are 100lbs heavier because it should not matter your size,” one person commented. Another wrote, “You can wear anything at any size, every body is beautiful.”

While some felt that Simpson’s caption implied that only a certain body type should wear a bikini, it’s more likely that the actress was talking about her own personal fitness goals and the hard work it took to achieve them.

Simpson’s Weight Loss Struggles

Simpson has always been very candid about her struggles with body image, telling Australia’s The Morning Show, “I’ve been bullied through my life for being every size that there is — I’ve been a size 2 to a size 14. Body image was a hard thing, especially being so young and trying to fit into pop culture. Everything was about dancing around and showing your stomach.”

Simpson has long been a target of hate from fans and tabloids; most notably, for an infamous photo of her in jeans during a Florida concert. “It’s unfair,” she said about the criticisms five years later. “What woman wants to be brought down for wearing a pair of jeans?”

The actress is very open about her fitness journey, becoming a Weight Watchers spokesperson and sharing with fans that she also struggled with alcoholism. With her new bikini selfie, it’s clear that Simpson is not celebrating smaller bodies, but her own personal hard work and self-confidence.

