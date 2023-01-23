Jessica Simpson Posts Rare Photo With Sister Ashlee And Their Mom

It looks like this weekend was all about family time for Jessica Simpson and her sister Ashlee! The pair met up with their mother Tina for a birthday celebration, and Jessica shared a rare picture of the occasion.

“We are because She is…” Jessica captioned a photo of the group. “Thank you Mom for living 62 years of life to the very fullest. You inspire unwavering strength and determination with the purest of hearts. Hero status, indeed. We had a beautiful week celebrating our Mom- the natural born small and mighty!”

Tina commented on her daughter’s post, writing, “I love you @jessicasimpson even more that you said I was 62 not 63!”

In the photo, Jessica is wearing a glamorous silver and black sequined jacket and a statement necklace with turquoise beads. Ashlee is sporting a black top and leopard printed purse, coordinating with Tina, who is also wearing a black top.

Fans loved this rare glimpse of Jessica’s relationship with her sister. The pair is close, but Jessica rarely posts pictures of her younger sister.Jessica’s followers also loved seeing Tina, and many commented on how much she looks like her daughters.

“She looks like she can be one of your sisters,” one person wrote. Another commented, “I think she’s aging backwards! Literally had to zoom in to make sure this was her! She looks like a 3rd sister!”

Jessica And Ashlee’s Close Relationship

While both sisters prefer to keep their family relationships out of the spotlight, Ashlee made a rare public comment about Jessica in 2020 after the Dukes of Hazzard star published her memoir, Open Book.

“I am so very proud of my beautiful, brave, kind, loving sister!!!” Ashlee wrote under a picture of the book’s cover. “It’s beautiful to see you sharing your truth with the world. You are so inspiring. I love you so much.”

Jessica’s reply was just as sweet: “I could not have done any of this without your eternal love and endless support!!! Your bravery in life has taught me how to bandage up my wings and FLY I love you”

Even though Jessica and Ashlee don’t post a lot about their relationship or the time they spend together, it’s clear the sisters are extremely supportive of each other!