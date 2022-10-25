Jessica Simpson And Alicia Silverstone Tout ‘Emface Needleless Filler’ To Smooth Wrinkles, But What Is Emface?

From facials and fillers to peels and procedures, there have never been more skincare treatments or influencers who talk about them on social media. Jessica Simpson and Alicia Silverstone are the latest skinfluencers to join the conversation. Watch what they had to say about a Emface, a new, anti-wrinkle technology.

Silverstone Clues Fans In On Her Skincare Routine

If social media was around in the mid-90s, you can bet your knee socks Cher Horowitz would have been an influencer. Alicia Silverstone starred as Horowitz in the 1995 classic Clueless. The movie opens with a montage of fresh-face teenagers living their best lives in Beverly Hills, before Silverstone breaks the fourth wall with the line, “So ok, you’re probably going, is this like a Noxzema commercial or what?”

More than 25 years after the movie debuted, it only makes sense that Silverstone is sharing her current skincare routine with fans. The actress, who is known for clean living, hailed the “completely natural” Emface treatment—a new facial treatment that incorporates radiofrequency and electromagnetic stimulation to lift both skin and muscle.

‘It’s Like Going To A Gym For Your Face’

The 46-year-old actress documented her experience and shared a video of the process with her followers on Instagram. “I decided to try an all-natural @emface treatment for the first time!,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m so curious to see my end results after the recommended protocol of four treatments!”

The treatment uses electrical current to stimulate the skin surface and face muscles. “It’s like going to a gym for your face,” Silverstone told viewers. “Like a 20-minute face workout.” Silverstone, who can be heard giggling throughout the procedure, gave fans an honest rundown of the experience. “You guys, I’ve just experienced this weirdness but it’s great,” she laughed.

‘I Have Been Kissed By Emface’

Jessica Simpson also posted about her Emface experience. Like Silverstone, she shared a video of the treatment with her followers on Instagram. “Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results!” she captioned the post. “It tickles,” Simpson quipped as the currents massage her face.

There’s a reason celebrities are turning to the buzzy technology for results. According the the company, Emface can help reduce wrinkles and improve lift In 20 minutes. The non-invasive procedure has no down time or recovery, and results can continue to develop up to four-weeks following the procedure. While both stars shared their candid experiences with followers, time will tell if the results paid off.

