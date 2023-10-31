Jessica Alba Flaunts Britney Spears Costume In Skintight Nude Bodysuit

The 42-year-old actress boldly adopted Britney Spears’ 2004 “Toxic” look for Halloween this year

Fans are buzzing after Jessica Alba showed off her flawless body in a sparkly nude bodysuit on Instagram.

In a short video she posted to Instagram, Alba donned a bright blonde wig that perfectly captured Britney Spears’ look from her “Toxic” music video from almost 10 years ago. “Gimme More” played in the background as the Fantastic Four actress posed casually for the video.

Show stopping photos were also snapped of Alba at the Casamigos bash in Los Angeles. The silver sequins sparkled under the spotlight as the actress and business woman strutted around in silver stilettos.

She completed the look with nude makeup, peach eyeshadow, and sparkling nude-tipped fingernails.

BACKGRID

For the most part, fans were throwing compliments out like candy after the video garnered thousands of views. Alba, however, wasn’t the only celebrity adopting the Spears look to celebrate the spooky season.

Paris Hilton was also spotted at the bash wearing a more conservative but still very sexy flight attendant uniform from Spears’ “Toxic” video. The color blue never looked so good on the “Stars Are Blind” singer.

Some fans, however, have called out the celebrities suddenly embracing the “Britney” look. Following her memoir, The Woman in Me, the pop music star has revealed some dark secrets about her life in the spotlight. Fans are deeply disturbed upon learning her story, which includes the difficult decision to have an abortion after becoming pregnant with Justin Timberlake’s baby. The former NSYNC artist “did not want to be a father” at the time.

One fan commented:

“Everyone wants to parade around and use her style, dress up like her, and talk about her, but how many of you celebrities “celebrating” Britney and her iconic style have actually shown up for her?!”

The comment received over a 1,000 likes. Alba has not responded to the comment at this time.