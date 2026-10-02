Jesse McCartney Reveals Huge Family Update

Singer Jesse McCartney is going to be a dad again! He and wife Katie recently announced that they’re expecting their second child.

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“Archer is getting promoted to big brother 🤍 March 2027,” McCartney wrote in an Instagram post shared on October 1.

“AHHHHH!!! I’m so so SO happy for you guys!!!!!” actress Greer Grammer commented.

Digital creator Kate Steinberg also commented, writing “Omg omg!! Congratulations!!!!!!! ♥️”

Baby product company EvenFlo also commented, writing “This beautiful family is growing🩵Congratulations to you!!🌟”

The couple are already parents to one-year-old Archer, who was part of the pregnancy announcement. In the pictures, the little one points to his mom’s stomach, rides on his dad’s shoulders, and looks at the sonogram pictures of his little sibling.

Shortly before the pregnancy reveal, the “Beautiful Soul” singer shared a video of him playing with his son. “My team told me I need to post some content but they didn’t specify what kind,” he wrote. “When in doubt… dance with Arch ☝🏻”

Soon-to-be big brother Archer is a regular feature on his parents’ Instagram.

In May, they posted a slideshow featuring pictures of his first birthday party. “Archer’s 1st Jam 🎉🎶🧁It’s only fitting that Archer’s first birthday party be filled with love and music.. and of course, an “Archendise Stand” 🍬,” Katie McCartney captioned the post.

Archer James McCartney was born on May 7, 2025, three months premature. The couple announced his birth a month later, revealing he was in the NICU. He was able to come home 70 days after being born.