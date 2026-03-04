MTV Cancels Major Show, But Cast Claims It’s Finding a New Home

Cabs are here! And they’re taking our favorite reality show away. MTV just canceled a fan favorite, officially marking the end of an era for a couple of generations of reality TV junkies.

After an impressive run, it looks like the Jersey Shore crew’s GTL (Gym, Tanning, Laundry, for the sadly uninformed) routine is finally coming to an end. TMZ reports that MTV has decided not to renew Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for a ninth season.

While it’s unclear why Jersey Shore is getting the axe, TMZ speculates it might have something to do with MTV’s parent company, Paramount. The media giant is currently going through a massive restructuring after agreeing to buy Warner Bros. last week for a whopping $111 billion.

The cast of the long-running show says they are confident it will find a new home. In a video posted to Instagram on March 4, several cast members (including Snooki and The Situation) shared updates about the show’s future. The video features a compilation of the show’s biggest stars speaking directly to the camera, assuring fans that more fun and drama are on the way.

The video wraps up with a wink, flashing the message, “Stay tuned to see what’s next. This fam lives forever.”

“Legends don’t retire — they reroute. 💕The network changed. The legacy didn’t. Jersey Shore is forever. Just wait until you see what’s next,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote alongside the post.

MTV Fans Show Their Support for ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast

Of course, fans of the MTV show took to the comments to raise their plastic cups.

“The Millennials will never let you go,” one top comment read. “Greatest show of all time,” another (perhaps culturally deprived) fan declared.

The ‘Jersey Shore’ cast in all of their glory. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/WireImage)

“BEEN RIDING SINCE THE BEGINNING AND I’LL BE THERE TIL THE END!” yet another fan exclaimed.

Jersey Shore ruled from 2009 to 2012 and gave us a whole universe of spin-offs. From Snooki & JWoww and The Pauly D Project to Double Shot at Love and Family Vacation, the party never really stopped… until now (…for now!).