Jerry Seinfeld: Fashion Model? Photos Show A Different Side To The Comedy Legend

Most know Jerry Seinfeld as a legendary stand-up comedian and star of the hit ’90s sitcom Seinfeld. However, it looks like the comic is trying out another career: modeling. Seinfeld recently posed for a campaign for Kith, and the photos blew up online.

Seinfeld Dons Streetwear For Kith Fall 2022 Collection Ads

“Jerry Seinfeld for Kith Fall 2022,” the fashion line captioned their post. The photos show Seinfeld looking very cool, clad in items from the line including jeans, a varsity jacket, a Mets cap, brocade jackets, and a Queens College sweatshirt.

The clothing and accessories modeled by Seinfeld are part of a capsule collection developed by Kith, Russell Athletic, and the City University of New York; more specifically, Brooklyn College and Queens College. Seinfeld graduated from the latter in 1976 with a degree in communications and theater.

The Kith items are a very different look for Seinfeld, who typically dresses in nondescript suits for public appearances and regular jeans, t-shirts, and jackets in his day-to-day life. Fans were quick to share their reactions to Seinfeld’s photoshoot online.

Fan Reactions: ‘Why Am I Suddenly Crushing On Jerry Seinfeld?’

“Ok who knew Jerry Seinfeld can rock streetwear! I’m loving this,” one person enthused. Another, parodying Seinfeld’s signature line, joked, “‘What’s the deal with KITH?’” Someone else called for “Larry David next.”

Others were more focused on the comedian himself. “Ok but why am I suddenly crushing on Jerry Seinfeld,” one person asked. Another wrote, “Stop this. Jerry looking good, I don’t want to be attracted to this man.”

Kith Founder ‘Dreamed Of Working With [Seinfeld] From A Young Age’

While the internet continues reacting to Seinfeld’s modeling debut, Kith’s founder, Ronnie Fieg, is overjoyed that he finally got to partner with the man he calls “one of [his] heroes.” In an Instagram post that showed the pair hanging out behind the scenes of the shoot, Fieg wrote, “There are a handful of people that I’ve dreamed of working with from a young age. On the very top of that list was Jerry. There are very few individuals that have had the kind of impact Jerry had on me.”

He continued, “Having candid conversations on set with one of my heroes made me realize how incredible work can be when you infuse your biggest inspirations in what you do.” Seinfeld probably won’t be ending his comedy career to walk the runways any time soon, but the comedian’s Kith campaign might be one of the most-talked-about fashion moments of the year.

