6 Men Indicted in Murder of Celebrity Ariela ‘La Langosta’

Federal prosecutors have indicted six men in the fatal shooting of social media personality Ariela Mejia-Polanco, widely known online as “La Langosta,” alleging they killed her during an attempted armed carjacking in New York last year.

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The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced the charges on July 20 as part of a broader indictment against 11 alleged members of Bad Boys 7, a subset of the Trinitarios street gang. Prosecutors accuse the group of carrying out a series of violent crimes across New York and New Jersey between September 2023 and September 2025.

According to the indictment, six defendants allegedly targeted Mejia-Polanco as she drove from Manhattan to Westchester County on Aug. 17, 2025. Authorities said the men attempted to steal her vehicle during a high-speed pursuit, then shot and killed her.

Investigators later found the 33-year-old influencer dead behind the wheel of her vehicle on the Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon, New York.

Six Gang Members Killed Ariela ‘La Langosta’ In A Carjacking

The defendants charged in connection with her death are Justin Martha, Michael Mercedes Marte, Jose Peralta Gomez, Manuel Abad Rivas, Wilfren Carbuccia and Jelin Portes Guaba. Prosecutors charged each man with attempted carjacking resulting in death. If convicted, they could face life imprisonment or the death penalty under federal law.

Mejia-Polanco attracted a large following on social media through fashion and modeling content. She had more than 556,000 followers on Instagram and also gained public attention through her friendship with rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose 2023 music video “Wapae” featured her. She left behind two young daughters.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace said authorities would not allow organized criminal groups to take control of public roads, while federal prosecutors pledged to continue pursuing gang-related violence through coordinated investigations.

Mejia-Polanco’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes from friends, fans and colleagues. Following news of her killing, Tekashi 6ix9ine honored her on social media.

The criminal case against the six defendants now moves forward in federal court.