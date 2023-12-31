Jeremy Renner Revisits Reno Hospital One Year After Near-Death Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is feeling blessed as the first anniversary of his near-death snowplow accident nears.

“Rollin through Reno, NV, with joy, blessings, and [pizza]!!!!” he wrote beside a photo of him riding shotgun in his official “Rennervation Foundation” truck. “Stopped by to see kids/superheroes, first responders, and doctors, nurses, and staff at Renown Hospital Paying my respects and celebrating love, life, and the blessings it brings to us all. Thank you and this community for keeping me here… I’m forever in your debt with gratitude.”

Jeremy Renner Hopes to Return to Acting in 2024

On January 1, 2023, the Marvel star was run over by his personal snowplow. Renner was helping unbury a car when he noticed the plow, which was in park, was rolling towards his nephew, Alex. He rushed to push Alex out of its path, and he was hit in the process.

Jeremy Renner suffered over 30 broken bones. In the months that followed, he underwent several surgeries. Doctors had to rebuild his rib cage with metal rods. And he now has metal plates in his face to help support a damaged eye socket. He also has titanium rods in one of his legs and had to relearn how to walk. He’s still recovering today.

“I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th… every day,” he explained in a Nov 6 post. “Countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, IV drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on….”

As of today, Jeremy Renner is through the worst of his struggles. He hopes to return to acting very soon.

Tomorrow, The 52-year-old will mark the official anniversary with the release of a new album titled Wait. He calls the project a “musical diary” that tells the “story of life, death, recovery, all things learned along the way.”

You can pre-order Wait here.