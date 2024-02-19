Jeremy Renner Doesn’t Get Standing Ovation at People’s Choice Awards, Fan Livid Online

The stars were out at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday. Fans got a special surprise when actor Jeremy Renner presented the first award of the night. Renner had been out of commission after a snowplow incident in 2023.

“The fans rock. I gotta say, it feels good to be back. This year’s been a heck of a journey and I’m happy I get to be here with you, the fans, you guys are the best,” he said.

Seeing Renner back in the public eye is something to rejoice in. But some fans pointed out that the ‘Avengers’ star did not receive a standing ovation and voiced their opinion.

“Not giving Jeremy Renner a standing ovation after almost losing his life from being a real-life superhero is a choice,” one fan said.

“How did people not get up and give Jeremy Renner a standing ovation when he came out on stage to present?? The man only survived being run over by a snow plow… no biggie,” another said.

Renner Breaks Silence After Snowplow Incident

It is a miracle that Renner was able to present on Sunday. It was just over a year ago that the actor was crushed by a snowplow. Renner was trying to help his nephew out of the snow when he was run over by his Sno-Cat. Renner told Entertainment Tonight that his rehab has been a one-way street.

“[I’m doing] probably 90 percent of all the things I needed to be doing… I think another six months will be hopefully running [more]… I got to set goals for myself. I’ll do whatever I can… whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger,” Renner said.

“It’s a one-way street, this recovery. The rest of my life is about health and wellness. Recovery will be part of the rest of my life, so I look forward to it, man. There’s always something to do to get better, be stronger, be happier, be healthier, and that’s what I look forward to.”

‘Avengers’ Star Sounds Off on Recovery

Some of Renner’s injuries included eight ribs broken in 14 places, a broken right knee, and a broken left leg. Though his recovery has been a long journey, the famed actor says he is happy to serve as a “barometer,” for other people.

“I’m glad I can be a barometer for somebody. I’m glad I can inspire somebody. If all I have to do is just get better, I mean, I did that for my family. My healing let their healing begin, so I guess that happened for other people as well. I never expected that my voice or my healing would speak volumes for so many people, but I’m glad it does man,” he said.

“It makes me feel righteous. It makes me feel like I can never be lazy. I can never have a bad day. I’m pretty blessed. It’s a great honor.”