Jeremy Jackson Says He ‘Smelled’ Female ‘Baywatch’ Co-stars’ Dirty Swimsuits

Baywatch alum Jeremy Jackson recently revealed his totally normal habit of sneaking whiffs of his costars’ dirty swimsuits.

Did we say “normal”, dear Suggest readers?

We meant creepy. Very, very creepy.

The actor revealed the shudder-inducing confession in Hulu’s latest documentary, After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, which premiered on Wednesday.

Jackson, 43, who portrayed Hobie, the son of Mitch Buchannon (played by David Hasselhoff), on the series from ages 10 to 19, disclosed that he would smell his co-stars’ damp swimsuits after a nice long day of filming on the sunny set.

“Going through puberty on ‘Baywatch’ was painful,” Jackson says in the documentary. “I was too young to hook up with the chicks but old enough to want to,” the wordsmith added.

Of course, the “chicks” Jackson is referring to are the stuff of many 90s-era men’s fantasies. Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, Yasmine Bleeth, Traci Bingham, and Nicole Eggert, to name a few.

“I would usually sneak into [the women’s] trailers after they were done and grab their dirty bathing suits,” he admitted. “Let’s just say I smelled every p—y on ‘Baywatch,’” the titan of industry managed to grunt.

Jeremy Jackson Reveals the Main Target of His Swimsuit Smelling ‘Baywatch’ Days

The leering Jackson even revealed the main target of his teenaged swimsuit-smelling fetish.

“And Nicole [Eggert] was the big one, for sure,” he recalled. “We had a very intimate moment, her and I, that she never knew about.”

However, Eggert wasn’t surprised at all by the revelation.

During the documentary filming, producers inadvertently revealed Jackson’s secret to Eggert, who admitted she was not shocked by the nose-curling disclosure.

“I knew Jeremy very well, this surprises me not at all,” Eggert told the crew through laughter.

“There’s nothing Jeremy could say that would freak me out,” she added.

In fact, Eggert admires Jackson for his candidness (although we doubt she knew he put it so bluntly…).

“I’m not even mad at 14-year-old Jeremy. I mean, puberty on a show like that? I love grown-up Jeremy for being honest about 14-year-old Jeremy.”

The revelation follows Jackson’s time behind bars in 2017, a result of a plea deal related to the alleged stabbing of a woman in Los Angeles in 2015.

That year, the former Baywatch star was removed from Celebrity Big Brother in the UK for exposing the breast of fellow housemate Chloe Goodman.

In 2014, he and his wife, Loni Wilson, divorced after less than two years of marriage. Loni has claimed that during a drunken altercation, Jeremy attempted to strangle her.