Jeremy Allen White Sparks Fan Frenzy With Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign

Continuing to be the face of Calvin Klein, Jeremy Allen White caused quite an internet frenzy with the latest campaign snaps.

The Bear star is seen wearing a ‘90s-inspired ensemble that consists of a jean vest and black jeans. “[Jeremy Allen White] embodies rock energy in the 90s Trucker Jacket, sleeves cut off,” Calvin Klein declared in a post on Instagram.

Fans couldn’t help but be enchanted by White’s new photos. “I am looking respectfully,” one fan wrote.

Another stated, “OMG. I could get lost in those eyes.”

White recently opened up to GQ about working with Calvin Klein. Reflecting on his first campaign, the actor shared, “I think it did what it was supposed to do. I felt so insecure leading up to the shoot itself, and it felt kind of crazy.”

He continued by stating, “Acting on film or TV and then doing these sort of campaigns or photo shoots, there’s such a big difference—because in film and TV, your job is to sort of forget the camera is there, and then with these sort of shoots, your partner is sort of the photographer and the camera. And so I was concerned about making that work.”

Jeremy Allen White then said that the shoot felt really special. “It was still just mine in a really nice way. And then everybody else saw it in the weeks to come. For the most part people were excited about it, and that was cool and surprising. I mean, like so many things in my life right now, they’re all very cool and surprising.”

Jeremy Allen White ‘Lucky’ He Has Calvin Klein to Help Him With Red Carpet Looks

While continuing to discuss his collaboration with Calvin Klein, Jeremy Allen White stated he was lucky to have the fashion brand’s support when it comes to some of his red carpet looks.

“I’m so lucky that I have Calvin making these sorts of decisions,” he said about his red carpet looks. “And then I go in and I kind of just say, ‘Well, this feels more comfortable to me, this feels less comfortable.’ The Golden Globes suit they made me was so beautiful and timeless, and then of course we messed around with a couple different versions of sheerness of an open shirt, which was a bit more of a modern addition to otherwise pretty timeless suiting.”

Despite his work with Calvin Klein, White admitted he’s not a “fashion guy.”