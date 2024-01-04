Jeremy Allen White Sparks Social Media Frenzy With Risqué Calvin Klein Campaign

Jeremy Allen White is getting the most out of the gym hours he logged to embody legendary professional wrestler Kerry Von Erich in The Iron Claw. The chiseled actor is Calvin Klein’s newest underwear model – and the internet is losing its collective mind.

Jeremy Allen White first drew the attention of online fans when he portrayed Phillip “Lip” Gallagher in the comedy drama Shameless. With his role in The Bear, however, he became a full-blown heartthrob.

Now, White has taken his sex symbol status to new heights with a Calvin Klein campaign that leaves very little to the imagination. The Calvin Klein Twitter account began posting the jaw-dropping photos of White this morning, instantly stirring fans into a frenzy over the actor’s ripped physique.

Jeremy Allen White is iconic in Calvin Klein Underwear. designed in New York City. pic.twitter.com/GLvYiV2xlt — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) January 4, 2024

“He should only be allowed to wear Calvin’s from now on…” one fan gushed, adding a heart eyes emoji. “This guy’s trainer should have Bezos-level money,” another said admiringly.

“I would just like to say ‘good morning’ to Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Allen White only,” one fan wrote. “I blushed so hard I literally teared up,” another admirer said. “first thing I see when I wake up GOOD MORNING AMERICA!” added a third.

“I need him biblically. I need him in a way that is concerning to feminism,” joked another.

me double tapping to zoom in on all the jeremy allen white pictures this morning pic.twitter.com/Ya6bPhhhof — monica (@waystarroyhoe) January 4, 2024

Jeremy Allen White ‘Didn’t Know What He Was Doing’ While Training for ‘Iron Claw’

You would never guess it, given his impressive results, but Jeremy Allen White says he wasn’t quite sure how to go about gaining a jacked physique for his role in The Iron Claw.

“I didn’t know what I was doing,” The Bear star admitted to Jimmy Kimmel. “I knew I had to eat more, so I ate more, I knew I had to lift heavy things, so I lifted heavy things. And I knew that you should try to stay away from [cardio].”

“I like to run, I like to do jump rope in my everyday life, that makes me feel good,” he added. ‘These guys didn’t do a lot of that stuff. It was just like kind of lifting.”

Though he put in an incredible amount of work to gain a body similar to Kerry Von Erich’s, Jeremy Allen White said Zac Efron’s results put his to shame.

“He looks incredible, it’s really something… I think he could beat anybody up,” White joked. “I didn’t want to stand near him during the movie, which was a problem, because we play brothers, and we need to stand close to one another.”