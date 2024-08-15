‘Jeopardy’ & ‘The Breakup Song’ Singer Greg Kihn Dies at 75, Cause of Death Revealed

Rock legend Greg Kihn, best remembered for writing and performing “Jeopardy” and “The Breakup Song,” has died. He was 75 years old.

Kihn’s passing was confirmed by his family via a statement. The cause of death was complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Greg Kihn, an iconic figure in the realm of rock music,” the statement began. “Greg lost his battle with Alzheimer’s disease on 8/13/24 at the age of 75.”

“Known for his magnetic stage presence and unique storytelling that captivated audiences around the globe. He was not merely a musician but a cultural phenomenon whose influence will resonate for generations to come.”

In a 2022 interview, Kihn stated that he hadn’t always lived a healthy lifestyle and was lucky to still be alive.

“Everybody would have said that I’d have been the first one to go, I’m sure,” he stated.

“I lucked out. And, you know, life has been very good to me. I’ve had a wonderful career. Several careers: radio, records, and literary. I feel like I’ve been blessed and I had a great life. And if it all ended tomorrow, which I don’t think it will, I look back on it as a big fat plus.”

I really feel like I’ve been very lucky. And being a musician, you’re just trying to put one foot in front of the other. You just follow your footsteps. And it’s like that being a writer or a guy on the radio. So for me, I follow my footsteps. And it has led me here. And I don’t know where it’s going to leave me next, but I’m ready, man.”