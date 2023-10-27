‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Not Happy About Mayim Bialik’s Return As Host

Fans of the long-running quiz show Jeopardy! were both thrilled and dismayed by a recent promotional video featuring Mayim Bialik. The promo, released by the official Jeopardy! Instagram account, previewed the upcoming Halloween special 13 Nights of Jeoparween!

In the promo, Bialik, who had not appeared on the show since the onset of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) writer’s strike in May, was dressed in a black dress with a white collar, reminiscent of Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family. She posed alongside her co-host, Ken Jennings, who was wearing a cloak that partially shrouded his face.

The Instagram caption accompanying the post reads, “We bid you welcome to 13 Nights of #Jeoparween, where the spookiest categories to ever haunt the Alex Trebek stage make their presence known from now until Halloween night.” It also directed viewers to follow the spooky competition on the show’s YouTube or TikTok channels.

Tough Crowd

However, the appearance of Bialik in the promo triggered a diverse range of reactions from fans. Some expressed their dissatisfaction with her return, with one user commenting, “Mayim? Thanks for the warning.” Another user even suggested that she should have stayed on strike, vowing to unfollow the account.

There were also comments that conveyed disapproval with her hosting, such as, “Oh no not her again.” One user explicitly stated, “Mayim hosting truly IS scary.”

On the other hand, some fans welcomed the return of the Big Bang Theory alum, excitedly writing, “Yay, Mayim,” and “Can’t wait to have Mayim back.” One user encouraged others to stop being haters and use their energy for something good, highlighting the significance of positivity.

No One Was Spared

While Bialik faced criticism from some Jeopardy! fans, Ken Jennings, who was a previous host of the show and had his own share of fans, was also not spared. One user accused him of having a passive-aggressive attitude, adding that contestants should be wary of him.

Mayim Bialik’s return to Jeopardy! hosting duties stirred controversy earlier in the year when some fans accused her of being inconsistent with the show’s rules. One notable incident occurred during the Double Jeopardy! round when a contestant selected a question in the “Presidential Doin’s” category. After the contestant responded with “Who is Adams,” Bialik asked for clarification regarding which former president, John Adams or John Quincy Adams, the contestant meant. The contestant had actually answered the question correctly, but confusion arose over Bialik’s response for clarification.

Despite returning for the Halloween special, Bialik has yet to confirm whether she will continue her role as a host on Jeopardy! on a full-time basis. Her return has sparked conversations among fans about her tenure as a host and the legacy of the iconic quiz show.