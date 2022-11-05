You’ll Never Guess The One-Hit Wonder Jennifer Love Hewitt And Fergie Sang Backup On In the ’80s

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Fergie have become big stars, with their names dominating their respective industries at their peak. They don’t seem to have much in common, but did you know these former co-stars once sang back-up on a one-hit wonder song together?

Fergie And Hewitt Were Childhood Co-Stars

Fergie rose to fame as a member of the hugely popular group the Black Eyed Peas, while Hewitt made her name acting in projects like Ghost Whisperer, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and The Client List.

Before they were household names, both women were child stars on the Disney Channel variety show Kids Incorporated. Their castmates included actors like Mario Lopez and Eric Balfour, as well as Martika, an up-and-coming singer.

The One-Hit Wonder They Worked On

Martika’s musical career took off with “Toy Soldiers,” the second single off her debut album, Martika. “Toy Soldiers” went No. 1 on the Billboard charts and was certified Gold in the United States. It was Martika’s only hit, and VH1 named it one of the greatest one-hit wonders of the ’80s.

Martika isn’t the only Kids Incorporated star on the track, though. When it came time to recruit backup singers, she called on her Disney co-stars, including Fergie, Hewitt, Renee Sands, Rahsaan Patterson, and Devyn Puett.

Fergie And Hewitt’s Musical Careers

Both Fergie and Hewitt went on to start music careers; Fergie with the pop trio Wild Orchid and Hewitt with a solo career. Hewitt’s debut album, Love Songs, was exclusively released in Japan and became a hit there.

She was then signed to Atlantic Records, where she released two albums. Hewitt also recorded a song for the I Know What You Did Last Summer soundtrack, and made a few albums for new label Jive Records. Hewitt has been inactive in the music industry since the release of her last album in 2004 and instead has focused on her acting career.

Fergie stayed in the music industry, finding huge success with the Black Eyed Peas. The group released hits like “Boom Boom Pow,” “I Gotta Feeling,” and “Imma Be.” In 2011, the band took a hiatus, returning in 2015.

In 2018, Fergie announced that she would no longer be performing with the Black Eyed Peas. Instead, she focused on her solo career—she recorded her first solo album, The Dutchess, in 2006 and released Double Dutchess in 2017. Hewitt and Fergie went on to have huge careers in their respective industries, but the former co-stars launched their musical careers with Martika’s one-hit wonder track.

