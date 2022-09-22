Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Excited About The Skill Her Kids Are Helping Her Learn

Fans now know what Jennifer Love Hewitt did last summer. In a recent Instagram post, the 9-1-1 star and mom of three revealed she has been spending quality time with her kids, learning to draw, and having fun coloring.

Hewitt’s Post: ‘I’ve Been Learning To Draw’

Hewitt posted a series of cute and creepy fall-themed drawings and sketches on Instagram, and in the caption, she revealed she hasn’t been doodling solo.

“One thing I never thought I could do was draw. I’ve always wanted to learn even to draw simple things. Well thanks to my kids and us finding silly things to do together. I’ve been learning to draw and having fun coloring. It’s so good for the soul. And a great way for us to spend time together. Thanks to @artforkidshub on YouTube kids! Go try it! Happy Saturday” 🧡

Hewitt’s Love For Her Children

The mother of three started her family shortly after she married her husband in November 2013. The two met on the set of The Client List and soon after their nuptials had their first daughter, Autumn James, followed by their son, Atticus James in June 2015. Most recently, Hewitt gave birth to a son, Aidan James, last September.

While Hewitt has been very private since the birth of her children, she did give us a glimpse into her life as their mom in a February 2018 Instagram post. In the photo, Atticus and Autumn’s hands are placed over hers. She accompanied the photo with a heartfelt caption.

“This is my happy place,” she captioned the photo. “These little hands reminding me to slow down, take a deep breath and remember what is truly important and that is creating joy, safety and deep love for my little humans every day.”

Struggles With Postpartum Depression

Hewitt has always put her kids in front of her career. After giving birth to her third child last September, Hewitt left her role on FOX’s 9-1-1 to take maternity leave. Fans were shocked to see her character, Maddie Buckley, deal with the very real issue of postpartum depression on the show. Hewitt opened up about her own struggles with postpartum as well.

“I was really impressed and excited that the show decided to go very deep into postpartum depression,” she said in a promo video ahead of the episode. “I think it’s super important. I definitely personally had my worst postpartum after this pregnancy, so to come back so soon after that and be able to give those real things to Maddie has been very cathartic for me and really nice to be able to represent that for all the women out there.”

You can see Hewitt in season 6 of 9-1-1, Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

