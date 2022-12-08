Jennifer Lopez’s Favorite Look Of All Time Is Not THAT Green Dress

Jennifer Lopez just gave us the interview we didn’t know we needed. The celebrated actress, singer, dancer, and businesswoman recently participated in Vogue‘s “73 Questions,” and we still can’t get over her responses. Here’s what we learned from the video.

Jennifer Lopez Wants A ‘Gigli’ Sequel

To kick off the interview, Vogue‘s Joe Sabia started off by asking Lopez about her roots. They talked about her childhood in the Bronx, her relationship with her family, and the biggest moments in her career. Lopez revealed her go-to NYC bodega order—ham and cheese on a roll with an orange drink—and remarked that out of all of the characters she’s played, she’s most like Selena.

However, if there’s one movie she’d like to make a sequel to, it would be Gigli. Fans know Lopez met her future husband, Ben Affleck, on the set of the ill-fated romantic comedy. Given their recent reunion and wedding, we’d also like to get a Gigli sequel in the works. Furthermore, when Sabia asked Lopez who has made her laugh the most in between takes on a movie set, Lopez’s answer was easy. “My husband, Ben,” she asserted.

Jennifer Lopez in her famous green Versace at the 42nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, CA. February 23, 2000 (Scott Gries/ImageDirect)

Jennifer Lopez Looks Back On Her Green Versace Moment

Later in the interview, the subject shifted to fashion. Sabia asked, “What is your favorite look of all time?” to which Lopez responded, “I think people would think it was the green Versace dress ’cause it’s the most famous, but I would have to probably say… It’s hard to choose.”

Of course, we admit that Lopez’s jungle print Versace dress that she wore to the 2000 Grammys was a look for the ages. It was so iconic that Lopez recreated the look for Versace’s spring 2020 show. However, we don’t blame her for not being able to immediately name it her favorite. Since Lopez is constantly creating iconic fashion moments, there truly are too many to choose from.

