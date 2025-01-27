Jennifer Lopez’s Barely-There Aspen Outfit Heats up Her Snowy Vacation

Jennifer Lopez may have been on a snowy getaway in Aspen, but by the looks of her steamy Instagram post you would never know!

A few weeks ago the actress shared an Instagram reel from her trip to Aspen, Colorado with her followers. One photo in particular featured JLo flaunting her curves in a black string bikini. To complete the look, the singer paired the two piece with a cowboy hat and furry snow boots.

Lopez included several other photos and short video clips within the reel such as the beautiful Colorado mountains and skiing with family and friends. “We’ll be back Aspen ❄️🎄⛷️☃️,” the singer wrote.

The vacay came just before JLo’s divorce from ex Ben Affleck was finalized. According to USA Today, the couple officially separated back in April 2024 due to “irreconcilable differences.” The couple had been married for two years before their split, eventually deciding to file for divorce in August.

Some may not know that the couple had previously been engaged nearly two decades ago. Affleck and Lopez first started dating in 2002 after filming a rom-com together, but the engagement quickly fell through. The couple blamed their first split on “too much media attention” forcing them to go their separate ways.

Following their most recent split, Lopez spoke briefly about the situation in an interview with comedian Nikki Glaser. The singer decided to cancel her “This Is Me… Live” tour after the break up explaining that she was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

“And I’m glad I did, because it was a really difficult time for me,” JLo told Glaser. “Probably the hardest time of my life, but it was also the best time because I got to do that work on myself.”