jennifer-lopez-weighs-in-on-bad-bunny-playing-the-super-bowl

Jennifer Lopez recently weighed in on Bad Bunny’s latest conquest: snagging arguably the most high-profile music gig there is.

While promoting her new musical Kiss of the Spider Woman on the Today Show on October 6, Lopez was asked about the “King of Latin Trap” headlining next year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Lopez remembered Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, as a special guest during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show when she and Shakira performed at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. She recalled the “amazing time” they had creating what she dubbed a “cultural moment.”

“I think he’s about to blow everybody’s minds,” Lopez said of the “me porto bonito” rapper.

Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez back in 2018. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for SBS)

She also predicted that Bunny might be new to some American audiences unaware of his global fame. When asked about the controversy stirred by some on the right regarding a Latin artist headlining the traditionally biggest TV moment of the year—with some in the Trump administration even threatening to deploy ICE agents to Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium to search for undocumented attendees at what they called a “shameful” show—Lopez stated she was unaware of any such issues.

Jennifer Lopez Shocked Some NFL Fans Aren’t Excited For a Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show

Regarding the pushback from some, she stated, “I swear I don’t know. Why? Buy why? I don’t understand that. He’s one of the top artists in the world right now, probably the top.” Lopez expressed that she is “super excited” to see Benito perform and for those unfamiliar with his work to witness his talent.

“I’m super excited for people to see him who think that, because I think they’ll be pleasantly surprised, because his music transcends language. It’s amazing what he’s done…” Lopez gushed. “I’m excited to see what he does. He puts on a great show. He’s a great entertainer.”

Meanwhile, Lopez’s most recent divorce also came up during the interview.

The interviewer noted that JLo filmed Kiss of the Spider Woman during her divorce from Ben Affleck, who is an executive producer on the movie. Lopez said of her former husband, “If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie would not have got made.”

“Things happen… You have to keep going. The movie is about escapism, about how movies and art save us in the hardest times of our lives,” the four-time divorcee added.

She also noted the film was therapeutic for her.

“Doing this project was such a dream come true for me. It really got me through, to survive a moment that was difficult in my personal life as well.”