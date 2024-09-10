Jennifer Lopez ‘Very Close’ With Matt Damon Amid Ben Affleck Divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially headed towards Splitsville. After months of speculation, Lopez officially filed for divorce from the Gone Girl star in August.

Initial reports suggested that JLo was taking the divorce hard. But after her latest appearance, that doesn’t appear to be the case for Lopez. The actress was recently spotted out with another famed actor — Matt Damon. And one source tells PEOPLE that the Bronx-born artist has been enjoying their time together.

Jennifer Lopez Gets Cozy With Matt Damon

“After posing for group pictures together at the Unstoppable premiere on Friday, Sept. 6, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), a source tells PEOPLE that the singer is “very close with Matt [Damon]” and “enjoyed spending time” with him,” PEOPLE wrote.

“The two friends were spotted at an Unstoppable afterparty engaged in a “deep conversation” following the movie’s premiere, a source previously told PEOPLE.”

The source also added that Damon and Lopez also engaged in a “long and deep conversation” at the afterparty.

Bennifer Divorce Has Ugly Potential

Rumors of suspected marital issues between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez began to swirl after Lopez attended the 2024 Met Gala without her husband in May. After that, the stars spent much of the summer apart – outside of family gatherings. Lopez officially filed for divorce in August. So now the legal proceedings are set to begin.

Ben and Jen remained mum about their relationship throughout the separation. However, one source warns that the divorce has the “potential to get ugly” because “there are some sticking points over financials.”

One of those aforementioned “sticking points,” could be Affleck and Lopez’s home. After they got married they purchased a $60 million mansion in Beverly Hills. After rumors began to circulate about a potential divorce between the two, the home was listed for sale on Zillow in July.