jennifer-lopez-spotted-holding-hands-with-matt-damon-amid-ben-affleck-divorce

After months of speculation, Jennifer Lopez officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August. The pair had just jumped the broom in 2018.

While the wounds of their pending divorce might be fresh, that isn’t stopping Jenny from getting back in the field. She was recently spotted holding hands with another famed actor — Matt Damon.

Of course, Affleck and Damon are best friends. So, odds are the two were just talking about the recent divorce. But the internet still had lots to say about the images…

Jennifer Lopez holds Matt Damon’s hand as they have a serious conversation at Toronto Film Festival 👀 pic.twitter.com/4UKjJypHAR — JLo Updates (@lopez_updates) September 8, 2024

Jennifer Lopez Spotted Holding Hands With Matt Damon

For Lopez and Affleck, the writing was on the wall for a divorce. But still, making things official was a long and drawn-out process. Now that things are being finalized Ben sees it as a chance for a fresh start.

One source told PEOPLE that he is “doing well” and “slowly moving into his new home.” However, Lopez is not handling the split nearly as well as Ben is.

She tried so hard to make things work and it didn’t matter to Ben,” The source said.

“She’s surrounded by family, friends, and her kids. She always manages to have a positive outlook. The divorce is difficult for her, but she always finds a way to move forward.”

Alex Rodriguez Enjoying Lopez ‘Trainwreck’

Prior to getting back together with Affleck in 2018, Lopez was engaged to baseball star Alex Rodriguez. Not much time lapsed between them calling off the engagement and Lopez and Affleck rekindling their flame. In the aftermath of Ben and Jen’s pending divorce, a source revealed that a resentful Rodriguez enjoys “watching” the “train wreck” of Lopez and Ben Affleck’s issues.

“He felt like she tossed him out with the trash when she got a better offer from Ben, and it did a huge number on him,” the source alleged, according to Yahoo.

“He went from planning a wedding to watching her marry someone else in what felt like the blink of an eye. It was the worst year of his life, and to make things 10 times worse, J. Lo didn’t have an ounce of empathy for him. She flaunted her romance with Ben every chance she got.”