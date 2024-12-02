Jennifer Lopez Rocks See-Through Top, Brown Skirt to Dinner

Turning heads wherever she goes, Jennifer Lopez stepped out looking fierce while wearing a see-through top and a high-waist brown skirt with matching boots while enjoying a meal at a Beverly Hills restaurant on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker caught the eyes of other patrons at Cipriani while making her way to her table, TMZ reports. Details about who she was eating with were not disclosed.

Jennifer Lopez In Beverly Hills Yesterday😍 pic.twitter.com/qZhJZLr7Hv — JLo Updates (@lopez_updates) December 1, 2024

Jennifer Lopez was spotted the day before taking advantage of Black Friday deals. She even stopped by the Los Angeles area Hermes to purchase what sources revealed to be a blue Kelly Hermes crocodile limited edition bag that cost her around $80,000.

Despite her ongoing divorce from Ben Affleck, JLo doesn’t appear to be letting her personal life drama get to her. After months of public speculation, the singer/actress filed for divorce in August. She listed Apr. 26, 2024, as the couple’s official date of separation.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married in 2022 after reconnecting the year before. The soon-to-be ex-spouses were previously engaged in the early 2000s but called it quits before walking down the aisle.

Lopez hasn’t directly spoken out about the split. Although she and Affleck have been spotted together since the filing, they weren’t together on Thanksgiving Day.

Jennifer Lopez Recently Spoke out about the Limited Roles For Latina Actress When She First Started Acting

During a recent appearance on the Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Jennifer Lopez opened up about how there was a limited amount of roles for Latina actresses when she first started acting.

“I heard someone say that positive change is slow — and it is,” she explained. “But as long as we’re moving in the right direction, that’s what matters.”

JLo continued by stating, “When I started, there weren’t a lot of roles for Latinas. I was auditioning for parts with accents and stereotypes. I kept thinking, ‘Why can’t I just play a romantic lead? Why can’t I be the girl next door?’ That belief — that conviction that I belonged — was what helped me break those molds.”

"But I've learned that it's about what you tell yourself. You have to redirect that inner voice. Whenever the doubts creep in — 'I don't belong here, I'm not good enough' — you need to replace them with, 'No, I've worked hard. I do belong here.' It's a mindset that transforms everything."






