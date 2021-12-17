Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Making Ben Affleck Pay For Original Breakup, Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Allegedly Leaving Him Over Crash Injuries, And More Celeb Gossip

According to the latest tabloids, this holiday season has spelled doom for some famous celebrity couples. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have surprised the world with their rekindled romance, but sources are saying that Lopez is getting her revenge over their original breakup.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears has been riding on cloud nine recently over the ending of her controversial conservatorship as well as her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. Now a figure from Asghari’s past has threatened to cast a pall over the happy couple’s holiday season.

Pro golfer Tiger Woods is also allegedly having relationship struggles with his girlfriend, who’s apparently about to leave him over the devastating injuries he sustained during a car crash.

We looked into these rumors and many more this week, but these were the best of the bunch.

Jennifer Lopez Making Ben Affleck Pay For Everything Because Of Their Original Breakup?

Jennifer Lopez apparently still isn’t completely over her original 2004 breakup with Ben Affleck despite the fact that the two have picked up their relationship from where they left it. This week’s issue of the National Enquirer reports that Lopez, despite having an estimated $400 million net worth, is making Affleck pay for their private jets, expensive dinners, and extravagant jewelry for her.

Ex-Girlfriend Of Britney Spears’ Fiancé Warns Singer To Dump Him Before It’s Too Late?

According to the latest issue of Star, an ex-girlfriend of Sam Asghari is warning Britney Spears not to marry the former personal trainer turned actor. A source told the outlet, “Sam is definitely using Britney,” adding, “If she wasn’t rich and famous, there’s no way he’d be with her!” The source also had a dire warning about the people Asghari surrounds himself with and their plans for Spears’ fortune.

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend About To Leave Him Over Injuries?

After sustaining immense injuries from a near fatal car crash earlier this year, Tiger Woods is apparently in danger of losing his girlfriend, Erica Herman, Star reports. Herman has been caring for Woods throughout his recovery, but now that he’s on the mend, she’s wanting the golf legend to show her a lot more appreciation and a lot less attitude. “There’s only so much Erica can take,” an insider told the outlet.

