Jennifer Lopez ‘Pissed’ About Ben Affleck Dragging Her Into Latest Scandal? Contradicting Sources Sound Off

Ben Affleck is getting heat for comments he made about ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and not just from the public. According to Page Six, his current girlfriend Jennifer Lopez is also upset with him for bad-mouthing Garner.

Affleck Felt ‘Trapped’ In Marriage

On a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Affleck spoke about his marriage to the actress, shocking listeners with his claim that he “probably still would’ve been drinking” if the pair had stayed together.

“Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” the actor continued. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was drank a bottle of Scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

Many were quick to point out that Garner stood by Affleck as he dealt with substance abuse problems and a gambling addiction, even driving him to rehab in 2018 – even though the two announced a plan to divorce in 2015 and legally separated in 2017. The public aren’t the only ones upset by Affleck’s comments, though. Apparently, Lopez “is pissed,” one source told PageSix.

Is Lopez Upset With Affleck?

“She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn’t want to be dragged into this. She has met Jennifer Garner. She is trying to get to know her and Ben’s kids.” The source went on to say that Affleck’s comments were “reckless and cavalier.”

However, these claims are most likely false. Another source dismissed the rumors, saying, “This is simply not true and the focus is on the children.” This seems closer to the truth. Affleck himself has attempted to clarify his comments, saying that they were taken out of context.

“I had gone on and said how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first,” Affleck said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! He added that the segment of the interview that blew up online “just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy.”

Spending Time Together

The trio have spent time together with their children, which includes Garner and Affleck’s three children and Lopez and ex Marc Anthony’s twins. The group all went trick-or-treating this year, and the kids reportedly have gone to Disney’s Magic Castle and a production of Hamilton together.

“Everyone gets along and the focus is always on the kids. Jennifer, Ben and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have an amazing Halloween,” a source told People about the Halloween festivities. “The kids are friends and wanted to go trick-or-treating together. It made sense that they all went together.”

In the same interview, Affleck said, “We had a marriage that didn’t work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn’t be married any longer…I knew she was a good mom.”

Affleck has moved on with former fiancee Lopez, after relationships with costar Ana de Armas and TV producer Lindsay Shookus, while Garner has been dating businessman John Miller on and off since 2018.

