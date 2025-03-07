jennifer-lopez-nearly-tears-up-in-emotional-concert-after-ben-affleck-divorce-finalized

Jennifer Lopez recently grew emotional on stage just before legally casting away the shackles of her marriage with Ben Affleck.

Videos by Suggest

At a sold-out concert in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, February 20th, the 55-year-old singer paused to express her gratitude to the audience. Moved by their thunderous applause, she placed a hand over her heart, visibly emotional as she fought back tears.

“Now you got me feeling myself,” Lopez admitted in the clip posted on Instagram the next day.

J.Lo’s legion of acolytes flooded the comments to the touching clip.

“Good for her. She deserves all that love,’ one fan wrote. “We love you, queen,” a second fan offered. “That’s our girl!!!” a third fan exclaimed.

Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Divorce Proceedings Took Several Months

Of course, on Friday, February 21st, the divorce was (reportedly) finally settled. The couple, who married in 2022 without a prenup, has reportedly spent the last five months negotiating the division of community property and earnings from their joint projects during the marriage.

In her divorce filing, Lopez revealed that she and Ben Affleck officially separated on April 26, 2024.

Ben Affleck shares three children—Violet (18), Seraphina (15), and Samuel (12)—with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Jennifer Lopez is a mother to twins, Max and Emme (16), from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony.

Meanwhile, marriage and divorce are an old hat for Lopez. Afleck was husband number four for the actress and singer. She was married to waiter Ojani Noa in the late 90s before divorcing him. She then quickly moved on to dancer Cris Judd, whom she married in 2001. However, she divorced him in 2002, citing “irreconcilable differences,” per People.

Next, she moved onto her most successful marriage to date with singer Marc Anthony. The couple was married from 2004 to 2014. THEN in 2019, Lopez got engaged to baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez. However, that couple split in 2021, shortly before Affleck rekindled things with Lopez.

Now, what does 2025 bring for the newly single Lopez? Could lucky husband number five be waiting in the wings???