jennifer-lopez-models-plunging-dress-in-egypt

Jennifer Lopez wowed fans with a daring photo spread from her Egypt getaway, featuring stunning bikini shots and a jaw-dropping plunging dress.

Over the weekend, the 56-year-old singer shared a series of photos on Instagram showcasing highlights from her recent visit to North Africa. During her trip, Jennifer Lopez took the stage at the Rixos Radamis in Sharm El Sheikh as part of her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour.

In the snaps, Lopez appears to be savoring her time at the resort. In the first image, the Out of Sight star stuns in a striking taupe gown featuring a plunging neckline and elegantly structured shoulders.

Image via Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

Lopez also relaxed in the sun wearing a black crochet beach cover-up. She paired it with sunglasses, a wide-brimmed sun hat, and gold flip-flops.

Image via Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

The four-time divorcee and mom of two changed into a sleek black bikini before settling into a white hammock. She stretched out gracefully, soaking up the sun and perfecting her tan.

Image via Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

The veteran singer also enjoyed a couple of joy rides during her day. One photo shows Lopez behind the wheel of a shiny red vintage-style Mercedes golf cart, complete with “JLO” decals. Another snap features her posing with a classic bike, complete with a flower basket up front. Of course, Lopez kept her signature style intact, rocking a wide-brimmed hat and a patterned white dress.

Dressed in the same outfit as before, Lopez is pictured seated in a director’s chair, flaunting a pair of glossy brown platform shoes.

Image via Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

“Felt cute in Egypt,” the Jersey Girl star wrote alongside the snaps.

Jennifer Lopez Fans Lavish Praise on Her Latest Post

Lopez’s over 247 million followers wasted no time sounding off in the comments section.

“Well, you look pretty too,” Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Melissa Gorga wrote.

“Welcome to the land of magic, JLo! Egypt is beyond proud to have you. You bring the sparkle — but Egypt brings the soul. Enjoy every second under our golden sun!” one Egyptian fan gushed.

Y” You never disappoint me!! Leo season!!” Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tammy Rivera chimed in.

“Every stop and every look is pure perfection,” Lopez’s own brand, JLO BEAUTY, not so humbly added.