jennifer-lopez-loses-her-skirt-in-mid-concert-wardrobe-malfunction

Jennifer Lopez is the latest pop star to suffer a wardrobe malfunction after losing her skirt mid-performance.

The incident happened during Lopez’s Jul. 25 show in Warsaw, Poland. However, the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker didn’t let it ruin the show, and she was able to laugh it off.

“I’m out here in my underwear,” she joked, pointing out the moment will be “everywhere” soon. “I’m glad that they reinforced that costume. And I’m glad I had underwear on. I don’t usually wear underwear.”

Continuing to laugh off the wardrobe malfunction, Jennifer Lopez ended up tossing the skirt to fans in the crowd, telling them to “keep it” and joking she didn’t “want it back.”

Jennifer Lopez Kicked Off Her New Tour One Year After Canceling ‘This Is Me… Live’

Jennifer Lopez kicked off her Up All Night tour in Spain a little more than a year after canceling her This Is Me… Live tour.

In October 2024, Lopez reflected on her decision to cancel the 2024 tour, telling comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine, “I can’t wait to get back out there. I have the most understanding and loving fans in the world. Some fan bases can be spicy. Mine are just a bunch of lovers.”

Lopez then said, “I was so devastated to let anybody down, but I just needed to be with my kids and myself and really dig down deep into things that were happening in my life.”

“And I ‘m glad I did,” she pointed out. “Because it was a really difficult time for me. Probably the hardest time of my life, but it was also the best time because I got to do that work on myself.”

Jennifer Lopez canceled the This Is Me… Live tour in May 2024, just months before she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

In a statement about the tour’s cancellation, Lopez stated, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I would not do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you, and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”