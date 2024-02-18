jennifer-lopez-gives-nsfw-details-about-ben-affleck-in-bed-in-new-song

Giving fans an inside look into her personal life, Jennifer Lopez gives NSFW details about Ben Alleck in the new single, Greatest Love Story Never Told. The track is from her new album This Is Me… Now.

The song, which Lopez posted, has lyrics that really give the listener a little too much information about the couple’s love life. “Missing your body / Climbing on top of me / Slipping inside of me / Way that I ride it / Bodies aligning / Look at our timing.”

However, the song is notably not X-rated all the way through. She ends up singing about how it was “destiny” that the “found each other twice in one lifetime.”

The song’s debut comes just after Jennifer Lopez recalled how she and Affleck split after postponing their 2003 wedding. “We didn’t break up right at that moment,” Lopez explained while discussing why the wedding was postponed. “It happened over the series of the next few months.”

Lopez admitted the wedding being postponed cast some doubts in her about the relationship. “I knew in my heart that I wanted to be with him for the rest of my life,” she continued. “I knew that. But it didn’t feel like we were going to make it. And so, it scared me.”

Jennifer Lopez then stated that it was so hard to let Ben Affleck go the first time. “It was a very sad moment of letting go of somebody that you truly love,” she explained. “Because you just can’t figure it out. You just don’t have the capacity and the ability at that moment, emotionally, to figure it out.”

Jennifer Lopez’s Film Director Reveals Why Ben Affleck’s Face Was Not Shown in ‘This Is Me… Now’

Meanwhile, Dave Meyers, the director of Jennifer Lopez’s movie This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, spoke to PEOPLE about why he made sure Ben Affleck’s face was never shown in the film.

“We did hem and haw on the opening scene, but we really did not want to end it with, the whole journey of love was just to get back to Ben,” Meyers explained.

“That was purposeful, because everything Jen was telling me was about her own personal maturity and what she’s gone through and learned about herself. That’s the thing that people will mostly relate to.”

Meyers also said that he and Lopez had Ben play a lot of characters in the film. However, he was always in disguise. “So it was like he was always ever-present,” he continued.

“What I felt when I heard that there was a book of 20 years of their correspondence, I’m like, God, what an amazing sort of heirloom to know that exists. And so to me, in the film, that was Ben being ever-present in her life.”