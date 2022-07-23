Jennifer Lopez Introduced Her Child Emme As ‘They’ Before Duet And We’re Still Not Over It

Jennifer Lopez is the proud mother of twins Max and Emme, and now boasts a blended family with her new husband Ben Affleck, but she recently shared a special moment on stage with her “favorite duet partner of all time” Emme. While introducing her child, Lopez referred to Emme by their preferred pronouns and we’re still reeling from the emotional impact of that moment.

Jennifer Lopez Shares Stage With Her Child

Jennifer Lopez isn’t the only major talent in her family and no, we’re not talking about her newlywed husband Ben Affleck. Lopez performed a powerhouse duet with her child Emme during a recent concert at the Blue Diamond Gala at Dodgers Stadium and made a major reveal during their introduction.

Emme, who is 14 years old, now uses they/them pronouns, which may be a sign that the youngster identifies as nonbinary, meaning they don’t feel particularly aligned with either feminine or masculine traits, instead resting somewhere in between or even outside of the traditional binary.

A Fully Supportive Mother

If this heartfelt introduction is any indication, Emme’s mother is clearly in support of her child’s decision to live as their authentic self. After performing a few songs, Lopez took a brief pause before welcoming Emme to the stage. She began, “I ask them to sing with me all the time, but they won’t. So this is a very special occasion.”

Lopez jokingly added, “They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey! It costs me when they come out.” Despite that, Lopez continued, her child was “worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time, so if you will indulge me.”

A sweet, young voice could be heard over the piano accompaniment softly singing “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri. It was Emme, wearing a bright pink shirt and shorts combination that suited their complexion perfectly. They also wore their hair in an adorable bundle of curls under a black baseball cap.

Hear Emme’s Beautiful Voice Here

It was a beautiful moment for mother and child to share, both so incredibly talented and lovely in their own ways. It was also so encouraging to see Lopez support her child’s identity in such a public and obviously proud way. We especially loved how commonplace Lopez made the moment seem.

The way she introduced Emme made it seem like this has been the way she’s always introduced them. Having acceptance at home likely goes a long way to instilling the confidence it requires to get up on stage and sing in front of thousands.

This wasn’t Emme’s first time on such a large stage. They performed with their mother at the 2020 Super Bowl, but it still takes a great deal of courage to take that leap. We admire their courage on all fronts and hope their self-confidence continues to grow.

