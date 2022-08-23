The Inspiring Story Of The Man Who Officiated Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just celebrated their union once again in a lavish wedding on the actor’s sprawling Georgia estate. While the couple first tied the knot in a tiny, intimate Las Vegas ceremony, the A-listers decided to host a much grander event to say “I do” in front of friends and family. But as a special detail, the couple’s nuptials were officiated by Jay Shetty, a world-renowned motivational speaker and life coach.

Jennifer Lopez Met Jay Shetty On His Show

Before officiating her star-studded wedding, Jay Shetty hosted Jennifer Lopez on an episode of his YouTube series, Coach Conversations. The pair hit it off, and only a couple of months later, Shetty hosted Lopez once again on his podcast On Purpose. During that interview, Lopez and Shetty got into some deep discussions.

And earlier this year, Lopez collaborated with Shetty once again. In a promotion for her film Marry Me, the singer hosted a quadruple wedding and she asked Shetty to do her the honor of officiating.

“It was seeing 4 beautiful couples take their vows and having Jennifer Lopez and @maluma as their wedding singers! Their stories and journeys brought tears to everyone’s eyes and I’m so grateful I got to be a part of it,” Shetty wrote on Instagram at the time.

Of course, Lopez and Shetty joined forces once more over the weekend to make sure her nuptials to Ben Affleck went off without a hitch. But what inspired Lopez to work with Shetty? Well, fans may not know that the life coach has a fascinating background.

He Used To Live In A Monastery

Jay Shetty is of Indian descent, and he grew up in the United Kingdom. While attending business school in North London, Shetty met a monk who was invited to speak at the university. Shetty described the experience as life-changing, and he would spend the next three years spending whatever time he could in a Mumbai monastery living a Vedic monk lifestyle.

After that, he left the world of business behind completely to fully transition to life as a monk. For three more years, he lived a humble life. He spent hours every day meditating, studying, and serving nearby communities. But eventually, he felt his calling was leading him back to the UK.

On his website, Shetty describes struggling in his first years after leaving the monastery. He describes having little income, facing rejection after rejection from businesses, and struggling to find a platform to share what he learned during his spiritual journey.

He Credits Self-Awareness And Gratitude For His Success

But, according to the life coach, he persevered because of his ability to stay positive.

“Self-awareness can change how you see everything,” he wrote on his website. “Gratitude wasn’t just a concept, it boosted my immune system, mood, and quality of sleep. Mastering the mind didn’t just make me feel calm, it helped me manage negativity and overcome overthinking.”

And now, Shetty hosts an award-winning podcast, his book Think Like A Monk is a #1 New York Times bestseller, and he was on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Not to mention, it seems like he has a budding career as a celebrity wedding officiant. Shetty has now officiated five total weddings through Jennifer Lopez, and actress Lily Collins also sought out his services for her own wedding last year.

