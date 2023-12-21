Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have ‘PTSD’ From First Relationship

Although they are now married, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck admit they have “PTSD” from their first relationship.

While promoting her upcoming album and companion film This is Me… Now, Lopez spoke about the relationship with Affleck. “As artists, we have to follow our heart,” Lopez explained. “And this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn’t think was the best idea, but I had to do it.”

The singer and songwriter is planning to drop This Is Me… Now on the 20th anniversary of her This is Me… Then on Feb. 16. Jennifer Lopez told Variety that she and Ben Affleck have “PTSD” from their first relationship due to the media scrutiny they both endured back then. “But we’re older now. We’re wiser. We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are.”

When asked if the film is scripted, Lopez left everyone wondering what to expect. “You have to see it and you’ll have to experience it to understand it. That’s why I call it a ‘musical experience,’” she explained. “Because there’s music, you can see it, you can hear it and then you’ll get to live it.”

Jennifer Lopez Recently Stated that Ben Affleck Makes Her Feel ‘More Beautiful’ Than She’s Ever Felt

During a Nov. 2023 interview with Vogue, Jennifer Lopez stated that Ben Affleck not only makes her feel more beautiful than ever, but he wants her to understand her worth and know her value.

“I feel even more relaxed and comfortable,” Lopez explained. “Which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else.”

Jennifer Lopez also revealed that she has come to a point in her life where she loves every part of herself “unapologetically.

“Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like my mistakes,” she added.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first dated from mid-2002 to early 2004. They first met on the set of their 2003 film Gigli in 2001. They also worked together on the music video for Jenny From the Block. Although they got engaged in Nov. 2002 and had planned to be married in Sept. 2003, the wedding was postponed four days before the event was supposed to take place. They called it quits in Jan. 2004.

However, nearly 20 years later, Lopez and Affleck reunited and rekindled their relationship. In Apr. 2022, they announced their second engagement and were married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.