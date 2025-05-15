jennifer-lopez-gets-stitches-after-amas-rehearsal-accident

Not the experience she was prepared for, Jennifer Lopez revealed she had to get stitches after being injured during her American Music Awards (AMAs) rehearsal.

The “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share some snapshots of the cut across the bridge of her nose.

“So… this happened,” she wrote.

In a separate Instagram Story post, Jennifer Lopez revealed that Dr. Diamond did her stitches after the AMAs rehearsal accident. “A week later and a whole lotta ice and I’m good as new,” she shared.

Photo by Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Lopez is scheduled to perform at the AMAs on May 26 at the BleauLive Theater in Las Vegas. A decade after she first hosted the event, the singer/songwriter is returning to the stage as its host.

Jay Penske, CEO of Dick Clark Productions, announced Lopez as the AMAs host on Apr. 9. “Jennifer’s incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show,” Penske said. We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kick-off celebration of summer.”

Jennifer Lopez Previously Opened Up About Hosting the 2015 AMAs

During a 2024 interview, Jennifer Lopez spoke about her first time being host of the AMAs in 2015. The show celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.

“It’s pretty incredible, right? Fifty years of the American Music Awards,” she said then. “I remember watching them at home when I was a little girl.”

Lopez first performed at the award show in 2001, which she described during the interview as “so long ago. “It was so long ago—but the energy in the room was very electric.”

She has since performed at the event more than 10 times.

The “Jenny From the Block” songstress further stated that hosting the event in 2015 was “a huge honor” before discussing that show’s wardrobe changes.

“I decided that I was gonna change for every time I came out there [onstage],” she recalled. “We did this dance medley to all of these amazing songs from that year, and I wanted everyone to feel that love and energy.”

Lopez then reflected on the impacts of music. “Music really does have the power to heal and uplift and to connect us,” she continued. “And the AMAs have been showcasing that for half a century now. And I’m excited for the next 50 years of music – and magic.”