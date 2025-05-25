Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why She Doesn’t ‘Love’ Being Host of the AMAs

As she prepares to host the American Music Awards (AMAs) for the first time in a decade, Jennifer Lopez said she’s not really excited about her role at this year’s big event.

During a recent interview with Billboard, Jennifer Lopez discussed how hosting the AMAs allows her to bring her music and acting careers to the stage.

“I do films as an actor and I do my shows and my touring as for my music,” she said. “Trying to kind of bring those things together is never an easy thing, and you don’t get to do that.”

“But I think when you’re hosting an awards show, you get to sing a little bit and dance a little bit,” she continued. “And people get to feel your personality and your energy.”

However, the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker stated she doesn’t “love” hosting the AMAs. “I don’t love being a host, to be quite honest,” she admitted. “I think that’s why it’s taken me 10 years to do it again.”

Lopez then explained her feelings about being the host were due to stage fright. “I do get – believe it or not – shy and nervous,” she revealed. “But I do remember having a great time doing it back then [in 2015]. I felt like it was a good time to give it another try.”

Jennifer Lopez Also Recalled Falling While Performing ‘Louboutins’ At the 2009 AMAs

While discussing her 2024 host gig, Jennifer Lopez also spoke about one of her not-so-great moments on the AMA stage – the time she fell while performing “Louboutins.”

“Of course I do,” Lopez said when asked if she remembered the moment. “I just slipped and fell down for a second, but yeah, I got right back up. And it wasn’t a big deal as everybody made it.”

However, she admitted she was “a little bit hurt” for several days. “That whole day I didn’t feel it because I had so much adrenaline,” she pointed out. “And the performance went so well.”