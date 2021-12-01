Jennifer Lopez Allegedly Demanding Ben Affleck Marry Her, Gisele Bundchen Reportedly Bans Tom Brady From Partying, And More Celeb Gossip

According to the latest tabloids, a few of Hollywood’s most beloved couples have been experiencing hardship in their romances. Sandra Bullock is allegedly at her breaking point over continuous fights with her boyfriend Bryan Randall, an outlet claims.

Another magazine reports that Jennifer Lopez is feeling competitive and is urging her boyfriend Ben Affleck to marry her in order to beat his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, to the altar.

We also discovered a report his week claiming supermodel Gisele Bündchen has apparently banned her husband Tom Brady from going out.

We covered these rumors and many more, but let’s dive right into this week’s hottest gossip.

Jennifer Lopez Demanding Ben Affleck Marry Her Before Jennifer Garner’s Wedding?

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance has been going strong, so strong in fact that Lopez is apparently ready to go down the aisle with him before the year is over. In Touch reports this week that Lopez’s feelings for Affleck aren’t the only reason she’s begun dropping hints that she’s ready to pick up their engagement right where they left it. Lopez’s main motivators are rumors that Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, might beat the couple to the altar, which Lopez’s ego won’t stand for.

Check out Jennifer Lopez’s alleged plans for a Christmas wedding, as well as Ben Affleck’s reaction to her demands, by clicking here.

Tom Brady Banned From Going Out By Gisele Bündchen?

(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Life & Style ran an article this week about the most henpecked husbands in Hollywood, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made the list thanks in large part to his drunken antics following his team’s Superbowl win earlier this year. His wife, Gisele Bündchen, was reportedly furious over his behavior and has forbidden Brady from partying.

Bündchen supposedly handed Brady a long list of rules to ensure he’d stay on his best behavior when she wasn’t around to monitor him. Check out the full report here.

Sandra Bullock ‘At Her Breaking Point’ After Fighting With Boyfriend?

(Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images for Netflix)

This week, Us Weekly reports that Sandra Bullock is trapped in her own “private hell” due to frequent fights with her boyfriend Bryan Randall. According to sources who spoke to the outlet, Bullock’s busy filming schedule is at least partially to blame for the private couple’s fights. The two were once thought to be on the fast track to the altar, but talk about getting married has completely “evaporated” lately.

Read more about Bullock’s relationship woes, and why some friends are worried the actress is “stretching herself too thin” by clicking here.

