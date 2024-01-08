Jennifer Lawrence’s Meme-Worthy Golden Globes Moment With Emma Stone Goes Viral

Last night, Jennifer Lawrence threatened to leave the Golden Globes if her pal Emma Stone won the category they were both nominated in.

During Sunday’s awards ceremony, as Lawrence’s name was announced among the six nominees for the best performance by a female actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy, the star of No Hard Feelings could be seen mouthing to a camera, “If I don’t win, I’m leaving.” Footage of the moment was shared online.

“If I don’t win, I’m leaving” – Jennifer Lawrence mouths to the camera during her category at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/XP0T1wOMit — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 8, 2024

Emma Stone was announced as the winner moments later, but Lawrence didn’t seem bothered. Instead, Lawrence playfully jeered, throwing her hands in the air and saying “Mother!” as she joined in the cheers when Stone accepted the Golden Globe for her performance in Poor Things.

Some Golden Globe Watchers Were Left Wishing J-Law Had Hosted

On X (formerly Twitter), fans showed overwhelming support for Jennifer Lawrence’s playful Golden Globes jab at Emma Stone.

“She should do more comedy, she is super funny to me,” one X user wrote. “She’s hilarious. Her 2013 humor still in tact,” another fan agreed. One J-Law admirer was left pining for more comedy films from the normally dramatic actress. “She was great in No Hard Feelings and I hope we get to see more comedy from her,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, other Golden Globes watchers were left wishing Lawrence would host next year’s ceremony after 2024’s host Jo Koy bombed. “J-Law to host next year edition!”, one fan exclaimed. “She’s better entertainment than the host,” another X user agreed.

Of course, Jennifer Lawrence’s threat was all in good fun as she clearly celebrates Emma Stone winning their category at the Golden Globes.

In a clip shared on X, the X-Men: First Class star is seen gasping and throwing her hands triumphantly in the air for Stone’s victory.

Jennifer Lawrence’s reaction to Emma Stone winning their category at the #GoldenGlobes . pic.twitter.com/t1AkIUL4Qk — jaidev joshi (@jdjoshi60) January 8, 2024

Stone and Lawrence have been close friends for years, and they attribute their enduring relationship to Woody Harrelson. Harrelson collaborated with Stone in the 2009 film Zombieland and later joined forces with Lawrence in the Hunger Games movies of the 2010s.

“[Stone] texted me that she got my number from Woody,” Lawrence explained to Vanity Fair in 2016. “I replied, F— off!’ And we’ve been really good friends ever since.”

Reportedly, J-Law remained at the ceremony following her loss.