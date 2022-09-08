Jennifer Lawrence Finally Reveals Name And Gender Of Her Six-Month Old And It’s Adorable

In September of 2021, Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney confirmed the exciting news that they were expecting their first child together. In February, Lawrence revealed that she had in fact given birth. But still, the birth date, sex, and name of her baby were kept hidden. That was until her latest interview.

‘Now Is Day One Of My Life’

Jennifer Lawrence has spent the last couple of years keeping a low profile. She spent two years away from the screen, and when she came back, she was a married woman. She kept the trend of staying mum about her personal life, giving only a couple of reserved interviews here and there.

News broke last September that she was expecting and ever since then, she’s made a conscious effort to keep her family life out of the spotlight. In Vogue‘s October issue, Lawrence is giving fans a long-awaited peek into her new life as a mother.

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, ‘Now is day one of my life.’ I just stared. I was just so in love,” Lawrence recalled, explaining how motherhood had transformed her life. “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about.”

She did reveal to the interviewer that she gave birth to a beautiful, healthy boy, who is now six months old. They named him Cy after Cy Twombly, one of Maroney’s favorite artists.

She Suffered Two Miscarriages

In the interview, Lawrence also revealed that she had two unsuccessful pregnancies before giving birth to Cy. The first time she found out she was pregnant, she was in her early twenties and had no intention of going through with it. Before she could get an abortion, however, she lost the baby. “I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal,” she told Vogue.

Then, just a couple of years ago while filming Don’t Look Up, Lawrence found out she was pregnant again. Having just gotten married, Lawrence insists she was over the moon when she found out. Unfortunately, she miscarried once more. This time, she underwent a D&C: a surgical procedure that involves removing tissue from the uterus.

Thankfully, the procedure was a success. Lawrence insists her pregnancy with Cy went smoothly and there were no major complications. “I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy,” she reveals.

We couldn’t be happier for the new family. While we have to admit we’d love to see photos of baby Cy, it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer!

