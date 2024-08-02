Jennifer Garner Stuck Inside Elevator for Over an Hour, Shares Video Online

Jennifer Garner is a star actress known for her roles in hit productions such as Juno, Alias, and 13 Going on 30.

The roles that Garner usually plays do not require a stunt double. But in her latest scene, she probably wishes she would have had one…

Jennifer Garner’s first San Diego Comic-Con experience was awesome despite being stuck in an elevator for 1 hour and 12 minutes.#SDCC pic.twitter.com/yzQwjAl5vD — Alex Tran (@nineralex) July 28, 2024

Garner Shares Wild Elevator Video

Garner attended Comic-Con in San Diego in July. And during her time at the event, the actress was trapped in an elevator. And she documented the entire thing on social media.

“Hey guys, we’re stuck on this elevator. I need, um, I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool. I could use someone. We are 11 minutes into our elevator sit,” said Garner in the video.

“It’s toasty… I think I heard on an episode of The Office or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or something, that you’re supposed to sit, so we’re sitting… We’re about an hour, we’re beeping now.”

Although the situation was serious, Garner was able to find the humor in it. About 45 minutes into the entrapment, she began singing “99 bottles of beer on the wall.”

She was trapped inside of the elevator for a little over an hour. Thankfully for the actress, firefighters were able to rescue her.

Actress on Good Terms With Lopez, Affleck

Garner was previously married to famed actor Ben Affleck. They also have three kids together. Affleck and Garner split in 2018. Affleck was not back on the market for too long as he got back with his ex Jennifer Lopez.

Some assumed Garner is salty about Ben getting back with his ex not too long after a divorce. But one source says her primary concern is her kid’s happiness and Ben’s well-being.

“Jen realized that J. Lo isn’t as domineering as she assumed, and they both agree that the most important thing is the children’s happiness. They also are on the same page about a sober, happy, and healthy Ben benefiting everybody,” the source said.

However, the source did note that the fact that Garner endured Ben “at his worst,” is “painful to think about,” for the famed actress.