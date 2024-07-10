Jennifer Garner ‘Really Friendly’ to Jennifer Lopez Amid Ben Affleck Marriage Woes

With rumors continuing to circulate about the status of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage, Jennifer Garner has reportedly remained supportive of her ex-husband and his wife.

A source close to the situation revealed to Us Weekly that Garner has been “really friendly” with Lopez amid the drama. “She’s been helpful to J.Lo,” the insider stated. “And they’ve been relating to each other. Jennifer has been a surprising person for J.Lo to talk to.”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married from 2005 to 2018. The former spouses share three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Before their relationship, Affleck was engaged to Lopez. The couple ended up breaking things off before exchanging vows in 2004.

Eventually, Affleck and Lopez were able to reconnect. They finally got married in 2022. However, nearly two years into their marriage, the duo appears to be struggling. In May, it was reported that Affleck had moved out of their Los Angeles mansion, which is now on the market. He is living in a $ 100,000-per-month rental closer to Garner and his children. The actor was spotted getting the rest of his things while Lopez took a solo vacation to Italy last month.

Another source recently told Us Weekly that things between the couple aren’t going well. “They can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option.”

Speaking bout the couple’s mansion going up for sale, the insider pointed out, “Jennifer is distraught. She wants to sell their house off-market to try and get less attention surrounding it.”

The source also stated that “Ben doesn’t care about the negative attention” because “he’s been through this before and it doesn’t faze him.”

Jennifer Garner Has Allegedly Been Encouraging Ben Affleck to Work on His Marriage With Jennifer Lopez

Also in May, a source told Us Weekly that Jennifer Garner had been encouraging her ex, Ben Affleck, to resolve the issues within his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

“She fully supports their relationship,” the insider said. “And wants nothing more than for him to be happy.”

The source also pointed out that Jennifer Garner knows firsthand that being in the spotlight “can put a strain” on relationships.

Around the same time, a source said, “Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage. They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.”

The couple has not publicly addressed any issues going on in their marriage. Affleck has been seen with and without his wedding band while out and about.