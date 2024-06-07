Jennifer Garner Shares Uplifting Poem Amid Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors: ‘It Gets Better’

Amid Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce rumors, Jennifer Garner shared an uplifting poem to her Instagram story. Many believe Garner directed the poem at her ex, Affleck.

Rumors have been running rampant about Affleck and Lopez’s alleged divorce. Amid the chaos, Garner shared a heartfelt poem that seems to provide hope to Affleck, Garner’s ex-husband.

The poem, written by Cleo Wade, is titled “it gets better.”

“you will not have the blues forever,” the poem starts. “forever / is the only thing that lasts forever.

“when the night sky / falls upon you / look up at her / see the darkness and vastness of her blues / hold your eyes steady on her,” the poem continues in all lowercase words. “watch / the sun sneak in / see how even she, the great big sky / changes with / the new day.”

The poem ends with the line: “this too shall pass,” which many took as a gentle encouragement for Affleck.

After Garner shared the poem on her Instagram Story, many believed she was speaking directly to Affleck. The post comes during his seemingly messy and alleged divorce.

Back in May, a source revealed that Affleck had “come to his senses” regarding the fate of his marriage with Lopez.

“If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would,” an insider told Page Six. “He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”

Garner, on the other hand, has maintained a respectful friendship with Affleck. The two share three children together, whom they co-parent.

In May, a source told PEOPLE that Garner “wants him happy and healthy.” She noted that she wanted him to be able to “be the best dad possible.”